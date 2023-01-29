Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.02.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after buying an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after buying an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Intel by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

