Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $20.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has been given a $20.00 target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.02.

Intel Stock Down 6.4 %

INTC stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intel by 15.8% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

