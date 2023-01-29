Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interface were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Interface in the third quarter valued at $253,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Interface by 9.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 202,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

TILE stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $644.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.81. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.60%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

