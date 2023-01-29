Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 486,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 107,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $46.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.