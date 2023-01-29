Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.92.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

