Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 82.90 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81.40 ($1.01). Approximately 345,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 752,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81 ($1.00).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Jadestone Energy from GBX 125 ($1.55) to GBX 105 ($1.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £364.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.55.

In other news, insider David Loren Neuhauser sold 250,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.93), for a total value of £187,500 ($232,140.65). Insiders have sold 609,073 shares of company stock valued at $45,148,621 in the last three months.

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

