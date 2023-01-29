Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in EVgo were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter worth $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of EVgo stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 million. Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

