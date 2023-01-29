JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $95.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.31% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $116.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.18. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $157.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

