Kanawha Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 281,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 74,943 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 165,577 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 153,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.