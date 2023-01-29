Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,909.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,592 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $99.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and sold 202,117 shares valued at $9,699,988. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

