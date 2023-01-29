Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprott by 189.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 1.7% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the third quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprott by 6.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott by 71.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Down 2.0 %

SII opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. Sprott Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 120.99%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

