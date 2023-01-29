Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the second quarter worth about $129,000.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

MSOS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

