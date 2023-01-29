Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 20.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Webster Financial by 63.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,158,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Webster Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

