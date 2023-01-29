Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 456,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,326,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 405,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CFO opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $61.66 and a 1 year high of $75.47.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.