Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 324 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 761.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 61,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 54,776 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 100,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 708.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $78.67.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. JD.com had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.64.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

