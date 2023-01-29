Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,770 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AES by 285.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AES Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of AES opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.84. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. AES’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -134.04%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

