Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 5,991 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,383,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 893,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after buying an additional 487,517 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 889,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 678,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 588,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 139,032 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BAB opened at $27.01 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.39 and a 52 week high of $32.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.