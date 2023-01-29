Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 641 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $105.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

