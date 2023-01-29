Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 9,192 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SYF stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.61.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.
About Synchrony Financial
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.