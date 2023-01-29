Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 7,575 Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $2,812,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 24.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 23.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 29.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Stock Performance

BKH opened at $71.29 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.12.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.13). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Bank of America cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

