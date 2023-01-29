Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

