Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Relaxing Retirement Coach acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCS opened at $5.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

