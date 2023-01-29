Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Graco by 76.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GGG opened at $67.21 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $75.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

