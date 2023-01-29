Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $51.02 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 118.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

