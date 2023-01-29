Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $191.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.14 and a beta of 0.79. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.13.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,495,664.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total value of $18,396,571.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,748,153 shares in the company, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

