Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CMS Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after purchasing an additional 56,659 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.09. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Featured Stories

