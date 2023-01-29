Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $481,000 Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

NOV Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $23.95 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 798.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 666.89%.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Further Reading

