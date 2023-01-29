Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $497,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.79.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $208.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

