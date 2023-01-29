Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $501,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $57.60 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.