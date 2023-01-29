Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

