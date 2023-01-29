Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its stake in CarMax by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Biglari Sardar lifted its stake in CarMax by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Biglari Sardar now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.57. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $114.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.34). CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, President & CEO William D. Nash bought 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

