Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAPR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

EAPR opened at $24.27 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $24.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

