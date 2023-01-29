Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $525,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Edison International by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

