Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FMR LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 231,402 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,273,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 10,003.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102,935 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,631 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $368.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $355.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.33 and a 200-day moving average of $360.31. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $463.72.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.