Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $586,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $853,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 510,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.07.

