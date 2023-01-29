Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $415,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 43,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 27,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

