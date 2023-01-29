Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $545,000 Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at about $148,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

