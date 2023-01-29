Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $567,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv Stock Up 3.5 %

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,779,070.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.