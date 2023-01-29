Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHF shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.29.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.