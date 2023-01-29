Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Rating) by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBCV. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 288.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 187,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139,561 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FBCV stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.77.

