Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,056.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.85.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $300.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.07. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

