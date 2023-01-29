Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $484,000 in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URTH. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

Shares of URTH stock opened at $116.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $97.44 and a 52-week high of $131.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

