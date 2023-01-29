Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 16,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $253.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $256.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.67.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.06.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

