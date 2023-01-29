Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 25,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $26.68.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.