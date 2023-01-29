Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,260 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.5% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 88,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 35.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PEO opened at $22.80 on Friday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $24.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

