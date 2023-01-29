Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,718 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,712,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,536,000 after purchasing an additional 119,920 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,899,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,329,000 after purchasing an additional 491,741 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 2,585,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,796,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $35.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

