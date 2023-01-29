Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $31.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

