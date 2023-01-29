Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,146 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 66,594 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

FDHY stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $53.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $46.43.

