Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,341,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,656,000 after buying an additional 1,071,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,947,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,235,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,208,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of -0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $156.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $340,774.98. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,808.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

