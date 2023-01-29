Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 91.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth $91,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bill.com Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of BILL opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.36 and a beta of 1.97. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $262.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,087,122.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock worth $8,139,482 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Bill.com
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.